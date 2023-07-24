Headlines

Meet Sushant Dash, CEO of Ratan Tata-backed international coffee brand worth Rs 2.60 lakh crore; salary is…

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 27,399 on Flipkart after Rs 42,600 discount, check details

Shirtless Ranveer Singh flaunts ripped body in new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo, Deepika can't stop drooling

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who is India's richest cricketer? The name will stun you

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

7 vegetarian foods to boost testosterone levels

10 Foods to avoid as they can cause acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Former India skippers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are without doubt legends of world cricket. While Kohli is still playing for Team India at international level, Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. Both Dhoni and Kohli are however part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni is the skipper of IPL defending champions Chennai Super Kings, while Kohli plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore. It may be recalled that Dhoni recently CSK to their fifth IPL title few weeks ago. Kohli and Dhoni both have massive fan following and both of them are among the richest cricketers in India.

Few days ago, a report claimed that the net worth of Virat Kohli is more than Dhoni. According to the report published on May 29, Dhoni’s net worth is Rs 1040 crore, while Kohli’s net worth is a little higher at Rs 1050 crore.

Kohli is the most popular Indian celebrity on social media as he has over 252 million followers on Instagram. As per Stock Gro, Kohli’s net worth is Rs 1,050 crore. Kohli, 34, earns Rs 7 crore from his 'A+' Team India contract. He earns Rs 15 lakh from each Test as match fee. His per match fee for ODI is Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I match. Kohli earns Rs 15 crore annually for representing RCB.

Meanwhile, Dhoni gets Rs 12 crore as fee from his franchise CSK. The former India captain has investment in companies and has other business interests too which take his net worth to over 1000 crore. But legendary India opener Sachin Tendulkar is still the richest cricketer in India with a net worth of Rs 1,250 crore.

 

