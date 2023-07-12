MS Dhoni trolls CSK teammate, calls India star ‘drug’ he won’t see 'matured'

The IPL 2023-winning Chennai Super Kings skipper recently opened up about his teammate and rising India star Deepak Chahar.

Legendary India captain MS Dhoni is known to choose his words carefully. Dhoni virtually grabs headlines every time he speaks on a public podium. Once again, MS Dhoni’s comments have turned heads.

Comparing Chahar to a “drug”, Dhoni explained how Chahar's absence makes one wonder where he is and his presence makes one question why he is there. Talking about Chahar “maturing”, Dhoni admitted the pacer was moving in the right direction but added he “takes time”. Calling it a "problem", MSD smiled and said he was unlikely to see Chahar “matured" in his lifetime.

“Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time & that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him matured,” Dhoni was quoted as saying.

Chahar, who shares a strong bond with Dhoni, has played 7 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India taking 39 wickets across the two formats. Dhoni-led CSK bought Chahar at the 2018 IPL auction and then again at the auction for IPL 2022.