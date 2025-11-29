FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans

KL Rahul has sparked excitement ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Ranchi by hinting that MS Dhoni might attend the match. Fans are buzzing as Dhoni’s presence could boost the team’s energy and electrify the stadium atmosphere for a thrilling series opener.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans
KL Rahul, who is poised to serve as India’s stand-in captain for the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa, has shared his enthusiasm regarding the possibility of MS Dhoni being present at the first match of the series. India is set to compete against South Africa in the opening ODI on Sunday, 30 November, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Given that the match will occur in Dhoni’s hometown, the iconic former India captain is anticipated to attend. Prior to the match, Rahul was inquired about the significance of Dhoni’s presence at the stadium for the team. In reply, the stand-in skipper reminisced about the early stages of his career when he played under Dhoni’s guidance.

“Obviously, we have all played under him. We have all been his fans, and we have also played alongside him. So he is a friend. And to know someone like MS, you know, what can I say — it’s a really happy feeling. Getting an opportunity like this, to know someone as big and as successful as him as an Indian cricketer we have all respected him as a human being as well,” Rahul said in the pre-match press conference

Rahul emphasized that Dhoni’s presence in the stands would heighten the excitement for both the audience and the players.

“So if he comes to watch the match, the excitement for the crowd and for us will increase even more. So yes, we’re happy. If the crowd turns up in big numbers, we will also enjoy playing here. And hopefully, we can win the game, put in a good performance, entertain the crowd, and MS Dhoni will also feel happy that we won,” he added.

Since its inauguration in 2013, the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi has hosted six ODIs, four T20Is, and three Tests. Additionally, it has been the venue for 12 IPL and CLT20 matches. Dhoni has participated in six international games at this location and has also been a spectator at several others. He is expected to be present once more for the first ODI, having recently hosted the Indian team for dinner at his home.

For India, the situation extends beyond mere sentiment. Following a tough 0-2 loss in the Test series, the One Day Internationals in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam serve as an initial test for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, providing Rahul’s team an opportunity to redefine their approach to white-ball cricket. The involvement of Dhoni - revered as a legend, a local icon, and a former World Cup-winning captain - transforms this reset into a significant platform.

Also read| Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain

