Dhoni, who has been retained by CSK as an uncapped player this season, has been diligently training in Ranchi to enhance his match fitness.

Known for his incredible ability to hit towering sixes with heavy bats, the legendary MS Dhoni is reportedly contemplating a switch to lighter bats for the upcoming IPL 2025 season with the Chennai Super Kings. Sources indicate that four cricket equipment companies from Meerut have provided bats to the esteemed Indian cricketer, which could be 10-20 grams lighter than his usual ones. This potential adjustment in equipment might significantly influence Dhoni's performance on the field as he adapts to the new bats in his quest for ongoing success in the sport.

“Each bat weighs around 1230 grams with the same shape as before," The New Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

According to the report, during the height of his career, Dhoni typically used bats that weighed between 1250 and 1300 grams. A former teammate shared that the two-time World Cup-winning captain favored heavier bats than most of his contemporaries.

Recent updates suggest that the BCCI has approved the use of MA Chidambaram Stadium, the home ground of CSK, for training until March 9. However, Dhoni's training plans for the upcoming IPL 2025 season are still not set. Nevertheless, the 43-year-old cricketer has been spotted training at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

“He (Dhoni) used to train at the indoor facility. As there was no team camping here at the venue that time, he was training with the bowling machine. He also played a friendly tennis match on the opening day of a tournament played here," the publication quoted a Jharkhand State Cricket Association official as saying.

Dhoni has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, except for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Rituraj Gaikwad taking over the role. Unfortunately, CSK did not qualify for the playoffs last year, finishing fifth in the points table.

Dhoni is celebrated as one of the most successful captains in IPL history, having led his team to five championship victories.

The upcoming IPL 2025 season is scheduled to begin on March 22, featuring the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens.

Also read| 'Ek saal mein....': Yograj Singh offers to coach Pakistan team after Champions Trophy exit; slams Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram