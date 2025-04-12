CSK, led by MS Dhoni due to Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence scored their lowest total of 103/9 at Chepauk in the IPL. The team's performance at their once strong venue felt like a reminder of their past success rather than a current dominant force.

Conversations about what the future holds for MS Dhoni in this high-stakes competition have dominated IPL lately, with lots of speculation. Once again, he’s stepped up to captain CSK, stepping in for their regular skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who’s out for the ongoing IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. Unfortunately, Dhoni's debut match as captain this season did not go as hoped with CSK facing a tough 8-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders. In the wake of this defeat, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif weighed in, suggesting that this could be MS Dhoni's final season as a player. CSK has been struggling this season, having lost five out of their six matches so far.

Kaif took to X (formerly Twitter) to pose the question of whether it might be time for CSK to start thinking about their future.

"Is this Dhoni's last season? The way CSK's season is going, is the time right for a change? Last question: Why give a slow pitch at home when the rivals have spinners like Naraine and Varun?" Kaif wrote on X.

The comment was made in response to CSK's poor performance, which saw them reach just 103/9, the lowest total ever at Chepauk and the lowest by any team in this year's IPL. The venue, which had supported CSK since the league's beginning, now seemed like a faint recollection of earlier triumphs.

Devon Conway had a strong start, hitting two boundaries off Vaibhav Aror, but CSK was unable to settle into a rhythm. A collapse was caused by Moeen Ali's outstanding bowling which included a wicket-maiden to remove Conway. Vijay Shankar was offered several opportunities, but he was unable to take use of his good fortune.

The downward spiral continued with Tripathi falling to Moeen and the lower order offering little resistance. It was Shivam Dube's unbeaten 31 that prevented CSK from recording their lowest-ever IPL total. Despite battling muscle discomfort in his leg, Dube managed to push CSK past 100 with some courageous hits in the final overs.

The Knight Riders successfully chased down the target in just 10.1 overs, with Sunil Narine (44 off 18 balls) leading the way in scoring for the team.

