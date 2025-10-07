Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes viral

The picture shows Dhoni posing with a group outside a football pitch, wearing an MI training jersey.

MS Dhoni, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, has yet to confirm his availability for the 2026 edition of the tournament. Amid this, the CSK legend has left the internet stunned after he was seen in a Mumbai Indians (MI) training jersey. A picture posted by entrepreneur Arjun Vaidya on social media has gone viral. The picture shows Dhoni posing with a group outside a football pitch, wearing an MI training jersey. The picture was captioned, "Football game with MS".

CSK fans left stunned

While MI fans rejoiced, CSK supporters were angry. One user wrote, "Dream come true. At least off the field, Thala Dhoni wears the Mumbai Indians shirt." Another said, "MS Dhoni wearing MI jersey. 2025 is not a normal calendar year." While most reckoned it hinted at Dhoni ending his 18-year tie with CSK, a few Chennai fans erupted, demanding Rohit Sharma in a return.

THALA MS DHONI IN MI JERSEY LOGO pic.twitter.com/NsgtLqMHLk — Prakash (@definitelynot05) October 7, 2025

Dhoni becomes certified drone pilot

Captain Cool has added another feather to his cap. He announced on Tuesday that he has completed the DGCA Drone Pilot Certification program. Dhoni has openly expressed his fondness for bikes. He has now officially obtained a drone pilot licence from Garuda Aerospace. After completing the rigorous training program, Dhoni is now certified to fly drones. "Happy to announce that I have completed my DGCA Drone pilot certification program with Garuda Aerospace," Dhoni wrote on Facebook.

READ | Meet Sundar Pichai’s 2 times richer fan, built Rs 21,000 crore net worth in 3 years; IIT man shocked Google with bold move to…

Dhoni ventures into various fields

Apart from his cricketing career, Dhoni has ventured into various fields. Apart from his recent milestone, the 44-year-old has also been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army in 2011.

During his illustrious journey with the Indian team, with 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni is not only one of the world's greatest players but also a revolutionary. After lifting five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni remains one of the longest active players in the cash-rich league.