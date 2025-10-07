Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prithvi Shaw gets into heated argument with former Mumbai teammates after slamming century | Watch video

Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes viral

Naga Chaitanya reveals how his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala began: 'I never imagined I would....'

LeT deputy chief, Pahalgam mastermind threatens PM Modi, urges Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to...; accuses India of...

Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, gets emotional on show, says, ‘'I never said...’

Kantara Chapter 1 makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters: 'It hurts religious sentiments and faith of...'

Who owns Sresan Pharma, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup?

Himachal Pradesh: 15 dead after landslide hits bus in Bilaspur; PM Modi announces compensation

Donald Trump to sell advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Pakistan, How may it threaten security of India?

CJI Gavai's BIG remark day after attack in Supreme Court: 'On social media these days...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prithvi Shaw gets into heated argument with former Mumbai teammates after slamming century | Watch video

Prithvi Shaw gets into heated argument with former Mumbai teammates | WATCH

Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes viral

Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes v

Naga Chaitanya reveals how his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala began: 'I never imagined I would....'

Naga Chaitanya reveals how his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala began

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes viral

The picture shows Dhoni posing with a group outside a football pitch, wearing an MI training jersey.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 10:10 PM IST

Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes viral
Photo: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

MS Dhoni, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, has yet to confirm his availability for the 2026 edition of the tournament. Amid this, the CSK legend has left the internet stunned after he was seen in a Mumbai Indians (MI) training jersey. A picture posted by entrepreneur Arjun Vaidya on social media has gone viral. The picture shows Dhoni posing with a group outside a football pitch, wearing an MI training jersey. The picture was captioned, "Football game with MS".

CSK fans left stunned

While MI fans rejoiced, CSK supporters were angry. One user wrote, "Dream come true. At least off the field, Thala Dhoni wears the Mumbai Indians shirt." Another said, "MS Dhoni wearing MI jersey. 2025 is not a normal calendar year." While most reckoned it hinted at Dhoni ending his 18-year tie with CSK, a few Chennai fans erupted, demanding Rohit Sharma in a return.

Dhoni becomes certified drone pilot

Captain Cool has added another feather to his cap. He announced on Tuesday that he has completed the DGCA Drone Pilot Certification program. Dhoni has openly expressed his fondness for bikes. He has now officially obtained a drone pilot licence from Garuda Aerospace. After completing the rigorous training program, Dhoni is now certified to fly drones. "Happy to announce that I have completed my DGCA Drone pilot certification program with Garuda Aerospace," Dhoni wrote on Facebook.

READ | Meet Sundar Pichai’s 2 times richer fan, built Rs 21,000 crore net worth in 3 years; IIT man shocked Google with bold move to…

Dhoni ventures into various fields

Apart from his cricketing career, Dhoni has ventured into various fields. Apart from his recent milestone, the 44-year-old has also been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army in 2011.

During his illustrious journey with the Indian team, with 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni is not only one of the world's greatest players but also a revolutionary. After lifting five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni remains one of the longest active players in the cash-rich league.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes viral
Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes v
October 2025 Movie Releases: Must-watch Bollywood, Hollywood films, from action, thriller to romance drama
October 2025 Movie Releases: Must-watch Bollywood, Hollywood films
India hits back at Pakistan's allegations about Kashmiri women at UNSC: ‘Delusional Tirade'
India hits back at Pakistan's allegations about Kashmiri women at UNSC: ‘Delusio
'Pretty certain that...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia tour
Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia
Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery, harassment: 'You should be ashamed of...'
Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE