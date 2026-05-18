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MS Dhoni to play next IPL season? Ruturaj Gaikwad gives major update on CSK legend

At the Toss of the CSK vs SRH, Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad gave a major update on MS Dhoni when presenter Ravi Shastri asked a specific question on Thala's availability.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 18, 2026, 08:43 PM IST

MS Dhoni to play next IPL season? Ruturaj Gaikwad gives major update on CSK legend
MS Dhoni didn't play the last league match at Chepauk against SRH. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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MS Dhoni, who was making headlines over his speculated retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, again missed another match. At the Toss of the CSK vs SRH game, when the Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was asked a specific question about MSD, he gave a major update on his availability and informed that he will be missing tonight's match. Speaking to presenter Ravi Shastri, Ruturaj broke his silence on Dhoni's absence and revealed that he is still not fit to play. ''He's still here, but he's not fit enough to play this game,'' he said.

He also revealed that Dhoni might be available for CSK's last league match against the Gujarat Titans and added, ''but you never know if we win this and he comes for the last one.''

Will MS Dhoni play 2027 edition of IPL?

Soon after this update, fans rejoiced with the fact that Dhoni is still playing IPL and hasn't called it quits so far. However, some fans are even speculating that Dhoni will play the next IPL season as well.

The reason behind this claim is Dhoni's old comment on his retirement when he said that he would like to play his last IPL match at CSK's home venue, Chepauk. Since tonight's match against SRH is the last match at this venue in the ongoing tournament, fans are expecting to see Dhoni at least for another season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Stakes at CSK vs SRH clash

CSK skipper Gaikwad won the Toss and elected to bat first. If CSK lose against SRH, they will be officially eliminated from the Playoffs race. However, if SRH lose tonight, they would not be officially out of the race, but their chances would surely be dented. 

As per the current Points Table, SRH are in the 3rd spot with 14 points in 12 matches, whereas CSK are in the 5th position with 12 points in 12 matches.

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