MS Dhoni, a legendary figure in Indian cricket, continues to make headlines even after retiring from the international arena in 2020. The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman is currently donning the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, showcasing his enduring passion for the game. At the age of 43, Dhoni has once again taken up the mantle of captaincy in IPL 2025, stepping in for Ruturaj Gaikwad who is recovering from an injury.

Amidst growing speculation about whether this IPL season could mark Dhoni's final appearance, a recent revelation has sparked intrigue. In an exclusive interview with Timesnownews.com, Dhoni's childhood coach, Keshav Ranjan Banerjee, hinted at the possibility of the former India captain extending his playing career. Banerjee suggested that Dhoni's focus is on nurturing the young talent within the CSK team, indicating that he may be considering another season in IPL 2026.

“Only he (MS Dhoni) knows whether this year is his last year in the IPL. We all want him to play as long as he can,” Banerjee said.

“CSK might have parted with him before the IPL 2025 auction if they wanted. However, they wanted Dhoni to stay so that he could groom this team. So, we might see him play in the next IPL as well,” he added.

In yesterday's highly anticipated match, the Chennai Super Kings suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a mere 2 runs. The match came down to the wire, with CSK needing just 15 runs to secure victory, with the legendary MS Dhoni and the talented Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. However, it was the young Yash Dayal who rose to the occasion, delivering under immense pressure by conceding only 2 runs in the first 3 balls and ultimately dismissing Dhoni.

Despite the odds being in CSK's favor, the tide turned when Shivam Dube entered the field and immediately smashed a crucial six. This put Dayal under even more pressure, but he showed remarkable composure, defended the runs, and ultimately guided RCB to a well-deserved victory.

