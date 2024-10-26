The former World Cup-winning captain has recently provided a glimpse into what may unfold in the upcoming IPL season.

The deadline for submitting player retention lists is rapidly approaching. Each franchise must submit their list before 5 PM on October 31, 2024. With time running out, uncertainty looms over the future of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend and former India captain, MS Dhoni. It remains unclear whether Dhoni intends to participate in IPL 2025 and if he will be retained as an uncapped player. The IPL governing council has granted all ten franchises ample time to declare their retentions.

Amidst ongoing discussions regarding the 43-year-old Dhoni's future with CSK, the former World Cup-winning captain has recently provided a glimpse into what may unfold in the upcoming IPL season.

During a promotional event, Dhoni expressed, "I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I can play."

“When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That’s what I want to do. It’s not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years," he added.

At the event, Dhoni made it clear that he intends to continue playing in the IPL.

"I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit," said Dhoni.

The five-time IPL winning captain, MS Dhoni, has the option to be retained by CSK as an uncapped player for INR 4 crore. This opportunity arises due to his five-year absence from a BCCI central contract or national appearances.

Earlier this year, Dhoni relinquished his role as captain of CSK, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the leadership for IPL 2024. In 2022, Dhoni had passed the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, only to reclaim the position midway through the season, leading CSK to their fifth IPL title win in 2023.

Dhoni's presence remains crucial to CSK, and the franchise owners are eager to continue their association with him. Reports suggest that the CSK management plans to meet with Dhoni next week to discuss his future with the team.

Despite their efforts, CSK failed to secure a spot in the playoffs during IPL 2024, following a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial league stage match led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli smashes ice box with his bat in anger after poor outing in 2nd Test vs New Zealand