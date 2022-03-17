MS Dhoni to open his farmhouse for the people of Ranchi on Holi: Report

One of India’s favourite cricketing sons, MS Dhoni is known to be a man of the masses. Now with the festival of colours approaching, the former Indian skipper and CSK star Dhoni has opened the gates of his farmhouse in Ranchi to public for three days as a special Holi gift.

Dhoni’s farmhouse will entertain public from March 17 to March 19. Located in the Sembo village in Ranchi, the farmhouse will be open for anyone and everyone where vegetables and the strawberry fruit is on sale, India Today reported.

Dhoni’s farmhouse is spread over a massive 43 acres and is known as Eeja Farms. Apart from poultry and cattle, Dhoni’s farmhouse is also home to variety of fruits like watermelon, guava, papaya and, of course, strawberry. As per media reports, strawberries on sale will be available in packets weighing 250 grams and will cost Rs 50. The vegetables grown on Dhoni’s farmhouse include capsicum, peas etc.

Dhoni will next be seen with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. CSK have set up their pre-season camp in Surat. The team will soon leave for Mumbai where the defending champions will lock horns with last season's runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 in the IPL 2022 season opener.