MS Dhoni to not retire after IPL 2023? New BCCI rule gives CSK skipper big boost; details here

MS Dhoni to not retire after IPL 2023? New BCCI rule gives CSK big boost; details here

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is one of the greatest servants of not just Indian cricket internationally but also the world-leading Indian Premier League. Dhoni is playing his 11th IPL final on Sunday against Gujarat Titans, which is led by his protege Hardik Pandya. But all eyes are on captain cool who is uncertain to continue as a professional cricketer post IPL 2023.

There’s a big question mark on Dhoni’s appearance in IPL 2024. While Dhoni has refused to give any clarity, he does have a window of a few months to decide if he still wants to continue playing. Nonetheless, one of the new BCCI rule changes to playing conditions in the IPL has surely given a big boost to CSK’s hopes of retaining their vanguard.

The 41-year-old is playing his record 250th IPL match against GT and the Chennai franchise will surely be welcome to the idea of retaining Dhoni in some form of playing capacity next year. Some former players who know Dhoni well have backed the CSK skipper to extend his playing career through the Impact Player scenario.

This might mean that Dhoni would not be leading CSK officially but would surely be available in possible crunch scenarios to steer the team to victories through his acute captaincy skills. Players like Dhoni’s former CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo, India teammate Yusuf Pathan and England great Kevin Pieterson have backed Dhoni to be available in IPL 2024 as an Impact Player for CSK. Now all eyes are on Dhoni to take a call on his IPL future.