MS Dhoni is currently leading the five-time champions and the most successful franchise in the IPL. However, this season has proven to be quite disappointing for the Chennai Super Kings. The team has been struggling to regain their form, and concerns arose when Dhoni missed two practice sessions before the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Speculation regarding his participation and fitness began to circulate due to his frequent absences.

Fortunately, CSK's bowling coach, Eric Simons, has provided reassurance regarding Dhoni's fitness, putting any doubts to rest. If Dhoni does play in the upcoming match, it may mark his final appearance at the iconic venue, as CSK does not have any further matches scheduled there. This adds an extra layer of emotion to the fixture.

With CSK already out of the playoffs race and rumors swirling about Dhoni's retirement after IPL 2025, fans eagerly anticipate seeing him in the remaining matches.

“Yes, he’s expected to play tomorrow,” Simons said on the eve of the match.

“With regards to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is. In terms of his preparations, he always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he’s ready. So no issues, he just knows when he is prepared and when he’s not.”

Dhoni had stepped down from the captaincy prior to the previous season, but reassumed leadership halfway through IPL 2025 due to the absence of the regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was sidelined with an injured elbow.

