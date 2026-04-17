MS Dhoni to finally return to action with CSK vs SRH clash? Here's what we know so far

Is MS Dhoni finally returning to action with Chennai Super Kings' upcoming fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad? Find it out here.

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s star wicketkeeper batter, has been out of action in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far due to an injury. However, he is reportedly set to make his comeback soon in the upcoming games. Ever since the inception of the tournament on March 28, Dhoni has even avoided travelling with the team for away matches. He neither travelled to Guwahati nor Bengaluru for CSK's away fixtures. But, for the upcoming CSK's clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Dhoni arrived in Hyderabad and was surrounded by a sea of fans at the airport.

In several videos doing the rounds on social media, Dhoni was spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his wife, Sakshi, and daughter, Ziva. Dhoni and his family were escorted with heavy security outside the airport, as several fans gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite star.

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Dhoni's injury update

It is still uncertain whether MSD will play in the tournament or not due to his injury. Earlier, CSK announced a two-week time frame for Dhoni's recovery from the injury. The CSK was even spotted during a practice session ahead of the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but it was more of a light stint.

In the nets, Dhoni was not seen practicing proper batting and was only facing throwdowns from CSK's batting coach, Michael Hussey.

Earlier, CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming, ahead of match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), said, ''It is just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong.''