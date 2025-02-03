BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla discussed MS Dhoni's potential involvement in politics and shared an intriguing conversation he had.

One of the most renowned and esteemed figures in cricket is the former Indian player MS Dhoni. He even surpasses stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson in popularity among Indian fans. As the only captain to win three ICC championships, he led the Indian side to incredible victories, including the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Despite his tremendous achievements and the admiration he receives, many have been taken aback by Dhoni's choice to stay out of politics. There have been speculations in recent years, but he has yet to make any official announcements. Some believe this decision is linked to his ongoing IPL career with CSK, where he is no longer the captain.

Dhoni's reluctance to enter politics may possibly stem from his wish for a secluded existence free from prying eyes. According to former cricket players, Dhoni does not have a personal cell phone and requires his agent to be contacted.

Recently, Rajeev Shukla, the vice-president of BCCI, made an interesting comment about Dhoni's potential in politics. During a discussion on a YouTube channel, Shukla shared his belief that Dhoni has the qualities needed to thrive in the political arena.

“I feel Dhoni can become a politician,” he was quoted as saying on Beer's biceps.

“It is up to him if he will become a politician or not. Sourav, I always felt he would enter Bengal politics. Dhoni can also be good in politics. He will win easily, he is popular I don't know if he will enter politics, it is purely in his hands,” he added.

He also mentioned an intriguing conversation he had with Dhoni, especially since there were rumors about him possibly running in the elections. “I asked him once that I heard that he was going to contest for Lok Sabha seat, he said ‘No, no, no’,” he added.

When trying to explain Dhoni's distance from politics, Shukla pointed out his ‘nature to stay hidden’. “It is nature to stay hidden, he doesn't even keep a mobile phone with him. It was even hard for the BCCI selectors to approach him, as there was no mobile with him,”.

“It is his nature to go away from fame or whatever is his nature. He is not a hermit. He does things seriously, there is no lightness in it,” he concluded.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to keep him for the upcoming IPL season in 2025. Although he hasn't officially announced his retirement from cricket, it seems unlikely that he will venture into politics at this moment.

