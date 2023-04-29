MS Dhoni to come out of retirement for WTC final? Here's what former India head coach Ravi Shashtri said

Image Source: Twitter

In June, Team India will face off against Australia in the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed the 15-member squad, which includes a few expected changes. However, the board has made sure to select a well-balanced squad that takes into account the swinging and overcast conditions that they may face.

Although the Rohit Sharma-led team will miss the likes of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, it is interesting to note that there is only one designated wicket-keeper in the form of KS Bharat. While Bharat is a solid choice, KL Rahul is the backup wicket-keeper and is likely to play in the middle-order if the team management decides to go with the former vice-captain.

During an interaction on ESPNCricinfo, Shastri was asked if the option of Dhoni should be considered, given that all wicket-keepers were being evaluated in the absence of Pant. The question was posed in a lighthearted manner, but it raises an important point about the team's strategy. With Pant out of the picture, the selectors must carefully weigh their options and choose the best candidate for the job.

"Oh yeah. He has shown up a lot of young keepers in the country with the way he has kept behind the stumps, the way he has moved just for someone who doesn't play first-class cricket just to pitch up," Shastri said.

In the 2023 IPL season, Dhoni has proven to be an exceptional wicket-keeper and has also made the most of his limited opportunities with the bat while playing for the Chennai Super Kings.

When asked about the possibility of Dhoni coming out of retirement, Shastri provided a straightforward response, stating, "Nah. Once MS makes up his mind, he makes up his mind. To leave Test cricket, where he could have easily played for a year or year and a half, if he was statistically driven like our country is then he would have loved that 100 Test match mark, big crowd, nice ceremony, nice presentation, walk around the crowd, say goodbye to everyone...he doesn't want that. He's like hands up, new man is there, let him be."

With the absence of both Shreyas Iyer and Pant, the middle order of the team has been weakened. As a result, the responsibility of filling this gap falls on the shoulders of players such as Ajinkya Rahane and most likely KL Rahul. These players will need to step up and perform their best to ensure the team's success.

