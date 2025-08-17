'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

Election Commission press conference: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's allegations 'insult to Constitution'

BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day attendance policy or employees can...

MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more

How Neha Dhupia transformed herself post pregnancy, dropping 23 kg with consistency, not shortcuts

'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit

'Khela Hobe' Diwas: TMC leader beats, slaps, and punches teacher on football field; Students protest against 'Dadagiri' at the police station

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hosp

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

A look at net worth of 6 richest comedy stars in India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeCricket

CRICKET

MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Gautam Gambhir serves as the head coach of the Indian team, whereas MS Dhoni continues to participate in the IPL. The seasoned player last took the field for Chennai Super Kings during the 2025 season and is anticipated to stay involved with the franchise post-retirement.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
File Photo

TRENDING NOW

It is widely recognized that MS Dhoni possesses one of the most astute cricketing intellects. His strategic field placements, knack for deciphering the batter’s intentions, and exceptional skills behind the stumps set him apart from others. To date, Dhoni remains the only captain to have clinched the ODI & T20 World Cup as well as the Champions Trophy.

In addition to his international achievements, Dhoni has also led his team to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) five times. Every player who has had the privilege of playing under his leadership has improved significantly. It’s reasonable to speculate that Dhoni would excel as a coach as well.

Currently, Dhoni has not announced his retirement from cricket. He is still an active player for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), although it remains uncertain how much longer his body can endure the rigors of the game. For all we know, he may have already participated in his final IPL season.

Will MS Dhoni become India’s head coach?

So, when he eventually steps back, will Dhoni contemplate taking on the role of India’s head coach? His former teammate Aakash Chopra believes that Dhoni is unlikely to pursue coaching, as it does not align with the great captain’s approach.

“That is a big one. I don’t think he is interested. Coaching is a difficult job. Coaching keeps you as busy as you were when playing, and sometimes even more than that. You have a family, and you say that you have done the same thing your entire life, you have lived your life out of a suitcase, and you don’t want to do that job now,” Aakash said on his YouTube channel.

Given Dhoni's dedication to CSK, it's likely we'll spot him in the dugout during future IPL seasons. However, Aakash believes that Dhoni won't spend 10 months each year coaching the Indian team.

“That is why a lot of players don’t get into coaching, and even if they do, it’s a two-month IPL stint. However, if you become a full-time Indian head coach, it’s a commitment of 10 months a year. I don’t know whether Dhoni would have that much time. I will be amazed if he has that much time,” he added.

Also read| 'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa' with 'James Bond' lift, recording studio, large jacuzzi, home theatre
Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa'
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independence Day, WATCH
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independen
'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan
'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi
War 2 vs Coolie box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR FAIL to beat Rajinikanth, Thalaiva's movie earns Rs 150 crore, YRF Spy thriller opens at..
War 2 vs Coolie box office collection: Hrithik-NTR FAIL to beat Rajinikanth
From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE