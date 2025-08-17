MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Gautam Gambhir serves as the head coach of the Indian team, whereas MS Dhoni continues to participate in the IPL. The seasoned player last took the field for Chennai Super Kings during the 2025 season and is anticipated to stay involved with the franchise post-retirement.

It is widely recognized that MS Dhoni possesses one of the most astute cricketing intellects. His strategic field placements, knack for deciphering the batter’s intentions, and exceptional skills behind the stumps set him apart from others. To date, Dhoni remains the only captain to have clinched the ODI & T20 World Cup as well as the Champions Trophy.

In addition to his international achievements, Dhoni has also led his team to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) five times. Every player who has had the privilege of playing under his leadership has improved significantly. It’s reasonable to speculate that Dhoni would excel as a coach as well.

Currently, Dhoni has not announced his retirement from cricket. He is still an active player for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), although it remains uncertain how much longer his body can endure the rigors of the game. For all we know, he may have already participated in his final IPL season.

Will MS Dhoni become India’s head coach?

So, when he eventually steps back, will Dhoni contemplate taking on the role of India’s head coach? His former teammate Aakash Chopra believes that Dhoni is unlikely to pursue coaching, as it does not align with the great captain’s approach.

“That is a big one. I don’t think he is interested. Coaching is a difficult job. Coaching keeps you as busy as you were when playing, and sometimes even more than that. You have a family, and you say that you have done the same thing your entire life, you have lived your life out of a suitcase, and you don’t want to do that job now,” Aakash said on his YouTube channel.

Given Dhoni's dedication to CSK, it's likely we'll spot him in the dugout during future IPL seasons. However, Aakash believes that Dhoni won't spend 10 months each year coaching the Indian team.

“That is why a lot of players don’t get into coaching, and even if they do, it’s a two-month IPL stint. However, if you become a full-time Indian head coach, it’s a commitment of 10 months a year. I don’t know whether Dhoni would have that much time. I will be amazed if he has that much time,” he added.

