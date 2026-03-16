MS Dhoni to become next Team India head coach? Gautam Gambhir makes big remark after viral Instagram exchange

In a recent event, the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team expressed his desire to see MS Dhoni in his role one day and lift the World Cup title.

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir recently reflected on his brief Instagram exchange with MS Dhoni after the T20 World Cup victory earlier this month. After the Men in Blue clinched the title in Ahmedabad, Dhoni shared a special post on the photo-sharing platform congratulating the team, the head coach, and the support staff. Dhoni also watched the game live at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium along with several other stars like Rohit Sharma.

Speaking at the Revsportz Conclave in Kolkata, Gambhir talked about his viral exchange with Dhoni and said, ''Good on him to come and watch the World Cup final. Good on him to ask me to smile. I wish one day he could be in my position, and I can write the same thing, and hopefully, he can smile from the dugout.

So finally it's end of the Dhoni vs Gambhir rivalry !! And start of the Gambhir vs Rohit+Kohli rivalry



Rohit Sharma and Kohli fans need to be united for this !!



pic.twitter.com/UvUz8Q5CiO — Gillfied (@Gill_Iss) March 16, 2026

For those late to the story, Dhoni shared a post featuring Team India lifting the T20 World Cup trophy and captioned it, ''History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. such a pleasure to see all of u play. Coach Sahab smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys (BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER)''

In reply, Gambhir left a comment under the post, which read, ''And what a reason to smile, great seeing you!''

Talking about their upcoming work commitments, Dhoni will be seen in the next IPL season, starting March 28. On the other hand, Gambhir will be on a two-month break during the 19th edition of the IPL.