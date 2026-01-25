MS Dhoni to bat at No. 3 in IPL 2026? Ex-CSK star makes bold prediction

Former CSK star has sparked debate by predicting that MS Dhoni could bat at No. 3 in IPL 2026. The bold claim has fueled speculation about Dhoni’s evolving role, CSK’s tactical shift, and whether the franchise is planning a more aggressive Powerplay approach around their legendary finisher.

MS Dhoni might have stepped away from international cricket, but he still has fans hooked. Now, he’s getting ready for his 19th IPL season. Since his last game for India in 2019, he’s played six IPL seasons straight. With wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson coming on board, a lot of people are guessing Dhoni could move into a non-playing role by IPL 2026. But R Ashwin doesn’t buy it. He thinks Dhoni will still be out there playing in 2026—and maybe even batting at No. 3 during the Powerplay.

Ashwin talked about all this on his YouTube channel. "Dhoni looks set to play as he has already started practising. He’s looking fit. Some said he may not play in the 11, or this might be his last season. But it looks like he got motivated seeing Imran Tahir. Looking at him, it doesn’t look like he’ll bat at No.9. He looks like he’ll come out to bat at No.3 in the Powerplay and be the enforcer, the way he has begun practice."

Last season wasn’t easy for CSK or Dhoni. The team finished at the bottom of the table, scraping together just eight points from 14 matches. Dhoni didn’t have a great run either, putting up only 196 runs in those games.

Still, Ashwin sounds pretty upbeat about CSK’s chances in IPL 2026. He thinks they’ve built a strong squad.

"They’ve scouted very well and boast a powerhouse of a batting lineup. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis,Shivam Dube, Karthik Sharma, and Prashant Veer is a batting lineup, barring the inexperience in the last two, you ask how are teams going to stop this batting lineup? Even a 200 to 200 becomes really difficult for teams to stop CSK to," he said.

"Even Jamie Overton is going great guns. Only the combination CSK decides to go with is to be seen. Ayush Mhatre, irrespective of what happens in the U-19 World Cup, will deliver in the IPL. CSK’s batting is a tough one to stop. If they get the combination and momentum right, that is a batting lineup that’s really going to make work very difficult for bowlers around the tournament," he added.

Samson joined CSK before the auction, coming in through a trade that sent Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals.

CSK made a splash at the auction too. They spent Rs 14.2 crores each on uncapped Indian players Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer—huge jumps from their Rs 30 lakh base prices. The team also picked up Rahul Chahar for Rs 5.2 crores and Matt Henry for Rs 2 crores.

Also read| India vs Uganda in T20 World Cup 2026? Bizarre scenario if Pakistan pulls out of tournament