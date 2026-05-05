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MS Dhoni to announce retirement on May 18? Mahi's 2021 statement goes viral

During the DC vs CSK match in Delhi, chatter around MS Dhoni's retirement from the IPL has again resurfaced on social media after his five-year-old statement went viral online

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 05, 2026, 10:30 PM IST

MS Dhoni to announce retirement on May 18? Mahi's 2021 statement goes viral
MS Dhoni has not played even a single match in IPL 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is just weeks away from concluding its 19th season, and fans of MS Dhoni are still eagerly awaiting seeing their favourite star on the field. During Match 48 of the IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni was not announced in either the Playing XI or as an Impact Player. After this, speculations around his retirement were fueled again on social media, and his 5-year-old remark from 2021 resurfaced online.

 

Soon after his old remark went viral on social media, fans are assuming that CSK's clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 18 at Chepauk could be his last IPL game. Let us find it out why.

 

Is Dhoni retiring on May 18 from IPL?

 

During an interview in 2021, Dhoni said that he wanted to play his last IPL match in Chennai, in front of the CSK crowd. Now, for the last five years, CSK fans have been left breathless every time Dhoni misses out on any IPL game for any reason. Since the CSK vs SRH match on May 18 is Chennai's last game at home this season, it is being considered as Dhoni's last game in the league.

 

In the current IPL season, Dhoni has not played even a single game due to a calf injury. He didn't even travel to New Delhi for the game with the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, May 5, as he is continuing his rehabilitation in Chennai.

 

The 44-year-old CSK legend sustained a calf injury before the commencement of the IPL season and missed all the games to date. In his absence, CSK have been struggling in the current season and are languishing in the lower half of the points table.

 

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has played 278 matches in his IPL career, wherein he scored 5,439 at an average of 38.30. These figures include 24 half-centuries and 264 maximums. In his absence, CSK are using Sanju Samson as a wicketkeeper-batter in the squad, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals last year in place of Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja.

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