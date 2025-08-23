Captain Cool MS Dhoni takes his customised 'army-themed' Hummer for a spin in Ranchi, video goes viral

The former India captain purchased the robust SUV from the American car manufacturer General Motors back in 2009. Fast forward 15 years, he has revamped it with a new look influenced by the Indian Army, a military force that holds a significant emotional bond for him.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni provided his fans with yet another unforgettable moment when he was seen driving his Hummer through the streets of Ranchi, Jharkhand. After retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni left the scene as India's most successful captain, boasting three ICC titles. Nevertheless, the 44-year-old icon remains active in the IPL, even taking the helm of the Chennai Super Kings once more in the 2025 season after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to an injury.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Dhoni enjoying a drive in his Hummer in his hometown of Ranchi. What makes this vehicle special is its modification, which reflects an Indian army theme. The car is adorned with impressive artwork showcasing fighter jets, tanks, aircraft, and Indian soldiers in action.

Watch the video here:

As reported by IANS, the customization was completed by a car detailing studio in Ranchi in 2024. The studio's founder, Achyut Kishore, disclosed that Dhoni specifically requested an army-themed design, which has now been successfully executed.

According to Car Dekho, the price of Dhoni's Hummer is approximately Rs 75 lakh, and this cost likely increased by at least Rs 5 lakh following the modifications.

Regarding the IPL, Dhoni's CSK had a disappointing performance in the 2025 season, managing to win only four matches and finishing at the bottom of the standings.

At a recent event, Dhoni mentioned that he still has a few months to decide whether he will continue his career or not. "I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision," said Dhoni.

A passionate car lover, Dhoni possesses an extraordinary assortment of cars and superbikes. His garage features high-end and performance vehicles like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and a vintage Nissan Jonga. However, the crown jewel of his collection is undoubtedly the Hummer H2, which now stands out even more with its fresh military-inspired appearance.

Recently, Dhoni was seen driving the newly released ‘Basalt Dark Edition’ SUV from the French car manufacturer Citroen in Ranchi.

