Dhoni was recently asked about the ongoing discussions surrounding the IPL 2025 player retentions. In response, he delivered a witty and humorous reply.

The deadline for the IPL 2025 player retentions is fast approaching, set to end on Thursday. Experts and fans alike are eagerly anticipating which big names will make their way into the upcoming mega auction. While no official announcements have been made by the BCCI or the franchises, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation, with many prominent players making headlines.

In a recent event, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was questioned about the ongoing discussions surrounding player retentions. His response was both humorous and insightful, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming IPL season.

"Everyone is a team owner now," Dhoni said at the event.

"Whatever player they desire, whichever player is going up for auction and whoever they decide to purchase, we should be prepared for it. IPL auction works in mysterious ways.," he added.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain, Dhoni, who led the team to five IPL titles, has officially announced his participation in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The seasoned wicket-keeper batter is anticipated to be retained by Chennai Super Kings for a mere Rs 4 crores, courtesy of a rule reinstated by the BCCI specifically for this auction.

Under this rule, an Indian cricketer will be classified as uncapped if they have not represented the national team in the past five years.

“People enter the auction, and there's the uncertainty of where you'll end up. The most delightful aspect comes from the fans. They are the ones who make predictions on which team a certain player will end up with. Look, you find yourself in a market where all teams are well-funded," Dhoni explained.

"Whoever acquires you, you will need to perform for them. That certainly is the beauty of the IPL auction. It's not simply a trade; rather, it involves one player being moved to another franchise. You have the freedom to go wherever you desire," Dhoni added.

The deadline for teams to submit their retentions is 5 p.m. IST on October 31. Jio Cinema, the IPL's primary broadcaster, will air a special show on the announcements starting at 4:30 p.m. IST.

