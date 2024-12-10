Dhoni's brand value is so impressive that he has now surpassed Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the list of top brand endorsers for the first half of 2024.

Fans are excited to watch 2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni return to the 18th edition of the IPL next year. Dhoni is not only one of the most influential cricketers in the world but also a prudential investor. Moreover, he boasts an extensive portfolio of endorsements with top brands.

Dhoni's brand value is so impressive that he has now surpassed Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the list of most brand endorsement deals for the first half of 2024. According to a report from TAM Media Research, a joint venture between USA's Nielsen and UK's Kantar. Dhoni leads the list with 42 brand endorsements, followed by Amitabh Bachchan with 41 and Shah Rukh Khan with 34.

Dhoni’s list of endorsements include several big companies such as Flipkart-owned Cleartrip, Citroën, EMotorad, Garuda Aerospace (a drone startup), PepsiCo’s Lay’s, Mastercard, Gulf Oil, Orient Electric, and Explosive Whey.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Dhoni stepped down from CSK’s captaincy role in the 2024 season, and with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs that year, losing to RCB.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK has won a record five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Alongside Dhoni, CSK also retained Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), and Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore).

