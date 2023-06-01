MS Dhoni spotted reading Bhagavad Gita in Mumbai ahead of knee surgery, picture goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

In the IPL 2023, MS Dhoni proved once again why he is considered one of the greatest cricket players of all time. Despite nursing a knee injury, he led his team to their fifth IPL title with a brilliant performance. Dhoni's leadership skills were on full display as he motivated his team to perform at their best.

In a recent update, Dhoni announced that he will try to come back and play for one more year in the IPL. This news has excited fans all over the world, who are eagerly waiting to see him in action once again.

However, before he can make his comeback, Dhoni needs to take care of his injured knee. He flew to Mumbai to get a consultation about his injury and is all set to undergo surgery. Despite the setback, Dhoni remains positive and determined to make a full recovery.

A picture of Dhoni in Mumbai with Bhagavat Gita has gone viral on social media, showcasing his spiritual side.

In the highly anticipated IPL 2023 final, the Gujarat Titans took to the crease first after losing the toss. The team's top-order batsmen, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, and Sai Sudharshan, put on a masterclass with their impressive performances. Gill smashed 39 runs in just 20 balls, while Saha scored a brilliant half-century, amassing 54 runs in 39 balls. However, it was Sudharshan who stole the show, taking centre stage and scoring a whopping 96 runs in just 47 deliveries.

After the first innings, Gujarat had posted a mammoth 215 runs on the board, leaving Chennai with a daunting task to chase. However, rain once again played spoilsport, and the MS Dhoni-led side was given a revised DLS target of 171 runs to chase down in just 15 overs.

Despite the challenging target, Chennai rose to the occasion and delivered a magnificent showing with the bat. The team chased down the target with ease, winning the game by five wickets and securing their fifth IPL championship title. It was a thrilling match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

