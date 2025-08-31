MS Dhoni spotted playing golf in casual get-together with close friends - See pic

The former wicketkeeper-batsman remains active in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings and is known to be a keen golfer and sports enthusiast. Dhoni’s fun golf moments reinforce the human side of the legendary cricketer, loved by fans worldwide

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, known for keeping his cool on the field, was recently spotted playing golf with some friends. The famous wicketkeeper-batsman often plays sports and does outdoor things when he's not playing cricket. He looked relaxed and happy as he swung his club under the blue sky.

Photos from the golf game show Dhoni in casual golf clothes. Fans quickly shared the pictures on social media, pointing out that even a sports star like Dhoni enjoys the simple things in life.

He's known for being disciplined but also easygoing. This golf outing was a good chance for him to relax, away from the pressure of competitive cricket.

Seeing Dhoni relaxed and off the field reminds many people that even superstars are human. It shows fans that moments of friendship and fun are just as important as the victories and awards he's won in his career.

MS Dhoni's Golf Game With The US President

In 2023, a photo of Dhoni with Donald Trump went viral. The video of Dhoni with Trump got a lot of attention after they were seen playing golf together. Images online showed them enjoying themselves on the golf course.

Like Dhoni, Trump likes to play golf. The current US President has spent time with Dhoni on the golf course. They were also seen together at the US Open in 2023, and then they played golf together.

Dhoni is likely to be back for IPL 2026 and play a big role for the Chennai Super Kings. The team had some problems last season in IPL 2025 because he had to fill in when the regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, got hurt.

