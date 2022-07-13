MS Dhoni spends quality time with Parthiv Patel, Rishabh Pant on London streets, see pic

MS Dhoni spotted enjoying in London alongside Parthiv Patel and Rishabh Pant

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been enjoying a gala time in the United Kingdom. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in the UK to celebrate his 12th wedding anniversary, followed by his 41st birthday. Dhoni's birthday bash was attended by many of his friends, including the likes of Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj.

And now, Parthiv Patel has also joined the pair of Dhoni and Pant in the UK. In a recent picture shared by the former wicketkeeper, Parthiv Patel can be seen enjoying his time together with Dhoni and Pant.

Sharing the picture of the trio enjoying in the streets of London, Patel wrote a smart caption which read 'Keeper's corner' given all three of Pant, Patel and Dhoni have donned the gloves.

READ| MS Dhoni poses with Saif Ali Khan as pair attended IND vs ENG 1st ODI, see viral pic

Check out the viral pic here:

Parthiv Patel with MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant in London. pic.twitter.com/ozNCJE9poJ July 13, 2022

Talking about MS Dhoni, he was in attendance for the 2nd and 3rd T20I matches against England and he also found time to attend the first ODI at the Oval on Tuesday. The 41-year-old was snapped alongside Saif Ali Khan and West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge.

For the unversed, Parthiv Patel was handed his first Test cap before MS Dhoni made his debut, and Patel would go on to play till 2018, 4 years after MSD drew curtains on his Test career. It was the batsman from Ranchi who became the number 1 wicketkeeper for Team India before his retirement enable Parthiv Patel to make a comeback.

READ| Road to T20 World Cup: From Asia Cup to West Indies tour, crucial matches as India begins preparations

He was part of the Indian side which defeated Australia Down Under, in 2018-19, although Pant was the first-choice keeper and he played all the games, while the veteran was on the bench.

Patel retired from professional cricket in 2020 and has since taken up various roles as a commentator and also done a stint with Mumbai Indians as part of their backroom staff.