The 43-year-old once again fell short in leading his team to victory against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Former Chennai Super Kings opener Matthew Hayden did not hold back in expressing his opinion that it may be time for his former teammate MS Dhoni to consider retirement. The 43-year-old once again fell short in leading his team to victory against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

With just one four and one six, MS Dhoni, batting at number seven, amassed an unbeaten 30 runs off of 26 balls. Even though he and Vijay Shankar scored 84 runs together for the sixth wicket, CSK lost by 25 runs, their third defeat in four games.

Matthew Hayden, who was commentating throughout the game, shared his opinions about MS Dhoni's performance and recommended that the former captain of India think about moving into the commentary box.

“(MS) Dhoni should join us in our commentary box after this game. He has lost the cricket. It's over for him. He should accept this fact until it's too late for CSK,” opined the former Australian opener.

The five-time IPL winning captain has faced intense scrutiny for his batting position, especially during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore when he was sent in to bat at No.9.

In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, his performances have been as follows: 0 not out against Mumbai Indians, 30 not out against RCB, 16 against Rajasthan Royals, and 30 not out against Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni has amassed 5,289 runs at an average of 39.17 and a strike rate of more than 137, making him the sixth-highest run scorer in the history of the competition. He has also achieved a maximum score of 84 and 24 half-centuries. Every IPL season since he retired from international cricket in 2020 has been surrounded by rumours that it might be his final one.

Also read| MS Dhoni is NOT going to retire, Stephen Fleming has definite answer after CSK vs DC match