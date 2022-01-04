'Lion with Horse': MS Dhoni shares a snack with his pet pony, pic goes VIRAL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may be on social media, but whenever his photos surface on the internet, it explodes like wildfire. The same took place when his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a photo of their skipper.

However, it was no ordinary photo, it was of the CSK captain casually sitting on a sofa in his living room and sharing snacks with his pet pony - Chetak. Yes, his pony in his living room - only the 'Thala' can do this.

Take a look at the post:

Soon after the picture was posted, it went VIRAL in no time and some fans even commented saying a lion is sitting with a horse.

Talking about MS Dhoni's love for animals, he has four pet dogs - Sam (a Belgian Malinois), Lilly and Gabbar (two white huskies), and Zoya (a Dutch Shepherd). He also has a parrot (honey) and is now the pony at his farmhouse in Ranchi.

The former Indian captain's wife Sakshi Dhoni often treats fans with posts that consist of the wicketkeeper spending quality time with his pets.