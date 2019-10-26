Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

MS Dhoni set to gift Ranchi with a new cricket academy: Report

A true legend of the game!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 10:11 PM IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is always in the headlines and today is nothing new. From speculations of him retiring from international cricket to numerous reports of him, not in consideration of being selected for the national side.

Despite all the rumours, Dhoni has been quietly getting back to full fitness to make his comeback.

According to recent reports, the 38-year-old is now gearing up to open his own academy back in his hometown Ranchi.

MSD is the one who placed Ranchi on the world map of cricket and now wants to help cricketers sharpen their skills and carry forward the legacy.

“Aarka Sports, a company of Dhoni’s childhood friend and manager Mihir Diwakar, has been looking for a piece of land to open an academy and if all goes as per plan, we shall see an academy in the city in the next couple of years,” sources close to developments told IANS.

Recently, Dhoni did open an academy in Indore and is also working to open another one in Siliguri. Other cites like Patna, Bokaro, Nagpur, Varanasi are just a few other places where the former skipper is already running his cricket academies. 

Earlier this week on Tuesday, 'Mahi' made an appearance at  Ranchi’s Jharkhand States Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium after Team India defeated South Africa in the third and final Test by an innings and 202 runs.

Newly appointed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also clarified that it's totally up to Dhoni to decide when he is going to retire.

Meanwhile, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said, “Let me say this: MS Dhoni has earned the right to retire when he wants to. And let this debate end once and for all.”

