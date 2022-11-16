MS Dhoni set to be given big role in India's T20I set-up after his retirement post IPL 2023: Report

File Photo

A semifinal appearance in a T20 world cup may be considered a respectable accomplishment, but the manner in which India was knocked out by England that prolonged their ICC trophy drought to nine years demands a substantial reshuffling of the squad and coaching staff.

And, if speculations are to be believed, MS Dhoni, India's two-time world cup-winning captain, might play a key role in the country's T20I revolution.

According to a repot by The Telegraph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India have decided to offer the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a spot in the Team India's coaching staff to instill a fearless approach in the team. The team have been timid in the powerplays managing to cross the 40 run mark in the first six overs only twice in the T20 World Cup.

"There has been talk in the BCCI about including a Mahendra Singh Dhoni in some capacity with the T20 side to bring in the expert skill for that fearless brand of cricket in ICC tournaments," the report states.

The report also states that MS Dhoni is expected to retire after the IPL 2023, and take on a mentorship role with a specialized set of players. It is too taxing a task on Rahul Dravid to manage the three format teams all at once.

"Dhoni is expected to retire from the game after next year’s IPL and the BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen in the right manner. The former captain could be asked to work with a specialised set of players since managing three formats is proving to be too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid," the report added.

If the proposal proves true, this will not be Dhoni's first tenure with the national team, since he was requested to join the coaching staff for the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, albeit on an interim basis.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will captain a new-look T20I side for the New Zealand tour, after several veteran players rested following the T20 World Cup.

