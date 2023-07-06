Headlines

MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Which Indian cricketer owns the most expensive house

Indian cricket players: Superstars with lavish homes that redefine luxury and opulence.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

At the top of the list is Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose sprawling luxury farmhouse spreads across a magnificent 7 acres. With an estimated value of over Rs 100 crore, this extravagant estate offers a plethora of amenities, including a swimming pool, park, and gym. Inside the farmhouse, you'll find a showroom housing Dhoni's collection of cars and bikes, all meticulously maintained.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, purchased a lavish apartment on the 35th floor of the C-wing of Mumbai's Omkar 1973 Tower in 2016. The apartment offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea from its windows and comes with a price tag of Rs 35 crore. Additionally, Kohli owns an opulent bungalow worth Rs 80 crore in DLF Phase-1, Gurugram. The living room of this stunning residence spans about 500 yards and features glass walls and exquisite wooden furniture.

Sixer King Yuvraj Singh also made an impressive investment by acquiring an apartment in Virat Kohli's tower. Back in 2013, he purchased the apartment for a whopping Rs 64 crore. This 16,000 square feet space, a combination of two flats, perfectly blends luxury living with fitness. Moreover, Yuvraj has also built a magnificent holiday home in Goa.

The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, bought a sprawling 6,000 square feet mansion in Bandra, Mumbai. This bungalow, named Dorab Villa and originally constructed in 1926, underwent renovations for four years before the Tendulkar family moved in during 2011. The five-story bungalow has been transformed into a three-story structure and is estimated to be valued at around Rs 38 crore.

Current captain Rohit Sharma has invested in a lavish 6,000 square feet apartment in Ahuja Towers, located in the upscale Worli area of Mumbai. Situated on the 29th floor, the apartment features four bedrooms and offers a stunning 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea. In 2015, Rohit purchased this luxurious abode for Rs 30 crore, complete with a separate room for business meetings. 

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar's villa in Goa is truly a paradise on earth. Adorned with unique furniture and modern amenities, this 5,000 square feet bungalow resembles a luxurious 5-star hotel. The villa also boasts a sprawling garden and a refreshing swimming pool, creating a serene and idyllic retreat.

These cricket players' homes are not just residences; they are epitomes of luxury, offering a glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles enjoyed by our beloved cricket superstars.

Read more: MS Dhoni net worth: Know extravagant lifestyle, multi-crore businesses, bike collection owned by CSK captain

