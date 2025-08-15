Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash

'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan

Delhi: 5 killed, several injured as Humayun's Tomb complex roof collapses

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet Indian genius, who cracked IIT-JEE at 12, became India’s youngest IITian, completed PhD at 24, got job at Apple, he is now…

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet dies

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

HomeCricket

CRICKET

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

Jay had become a representation of true fandom during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He gained attention after breaching security at the Narendra Modi Stadium to pay his respects to his idol, MS Dhoni, during IPL 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

TRENDING NOW

    In a heartbreaking event, a devoted admirer of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, known as Jay Jani, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Gujarat. As reported by Gujarat News, Jay, who lived in Rabarika village in Bhavnagar district, died when his tractor overturned while he was heading to the field.

    The report elaborates that the tractor lost its balance and flipped over, resulting in severe injuries. Local authorities have classified the incident as an accident and are currently investigating further.

    Who was Jay Jani?

    Jay had become a representation of true fandom during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He gained attention after breaching security at the Narendra Modi Stadium to pay his respects to his idol, MS Dhoni, during IPL 2024. This emotional encounter, captured on video, quickly went viral.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jayy jani (@_jayjani_7)

    Jay had established a significant online presence dedicated to honoring his cricketing hero. His Instagram account boasted nearly 18,000 followers, while his YouTube channel, Dhoni Ashiq Official, had over 13,000 subscribers. He frequently shared tribute videos and match reactions.

    Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026?

    The speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to grow, but recent updates indicate that the iconic captain is not yet ready to retire.

    Dhoni was recently quoted saying that his doctors have confirmed he is fit to play for at least another five years. This has rekindled hope among fans that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend will remain a part of the IPL for the foreseeable future.

    Although there has been no official statement from Dhoni himself, his presence and leadership are crucial to CSK’s strategy. He led the team in the previous season and continues to be an essential figure both on and off the field.

    Reports also indicate that CSK may be looking to recruit new talent, with Sanju Samson being one of the potential targets. Even as time passes, Dhoni continues to motivate millions. Whether he returns next season or not, for his fans, he remains an enduring symbol of cricket.

    Also read| From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury
    Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from i
    Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release, becomes first ever Tamil film to...
    Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release
    Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting? What's on agenda?
    TTrump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting?
    After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart
    After Saiyaara title track, this song from film has also entered Spotify Top 100
    Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?
    Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to ...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
    From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
    5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
    Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
    Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
    Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
    Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
    Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
    Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE