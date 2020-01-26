MS Dhoni's retirement will be 'sooner or later', says Kapil Dev

Will he come back after the Indian Premier League, is he hanging his boots? All these questions revolve when you hear the name, MS Dhoni.

Since BCCI released their central contract list, seeing Dhoni's name missing sparked new rumours of his retirement.

Talking about the former India captain is Kapil Dev who said it will be Team India's loss when he retires.

The World Cup-winning captain at an event said, “He has served the country so well for so many years. One day, he has to retire. It will be sooner or later. He has to go at some time. He is not playing matches. So I don’t know when he is going to come out and say he has had enough. It will be our loss whenever he retires”.

Dhoni, who was in Category A last season, was not mentioned in the current list. According to some media reports, Dhoni was informed before the national selection committee finalised the names.

Not just about Dhoni, Kapil Dev also spoke about Indian fast bowlers getting injured often.

“When you play 10 months in a year, you will get injured. You have to look after the fast bowlers. The conditions and weather in India is more challenging than other parts of the world. The team management will have to take care of them,” he added.

Talking about all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s frequent injury issues, Dev said, “Pandya has to be worried. He should be worried about how fast he can get fit and come back into the team. That’s important. He has to look after himself.”