MS Dhoni’s one advice that Hardik Pandya can’t forget: ‘Look at the scoreboard…’

Team India’s star all-rounder at the T20 World Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya is known to be close to former India skipper MS Dhoni. In a recent interview clip, Pandya revealed that Dhoni had given him a lot of advice but a special one that he once gave got stuck in the young explosive finisher’s mind. ‘Look at the scoreboard and play,” Dhoni told Pandya, ‘But not at the part with your but at the one with your team’s score”.

In a sneak peek posted by T20 World Cup broadcaster Star Sports, Pandya was heard opening up about his life and how cricket was the only “choice” for him. Pandya then talks about MS Dhoni and how his former skipper has helped the all-rounder become the cricketer he is today.

Hardik Pandya is #ReadyForT20WC and can't wait to give his best to end the 15-year wait!



Watch the all-rounder in conversation about his goals, mentors and much more on:#MissionMelbourne

Cricket was the only choice I had, and it was the only goal in my life… and it still is now,” Pandya says in the same video, adding, “Cricket was the only medium I thought of in life, to achieve something.”

Dhoni has retired from the international game and will now be seen in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023. Meanwhile, Pandya has emerged as one of the most crucial links for India's success in the shortest format. The all-rounder has become a force t reckoned with in T20s and is now feared for his explosive finishing abilities. Pandya will undoubtedly play a crucial role if India goes on to lift the cup.

India play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan this Sunday on October 23, 2022. The T20 World Cup will conclude with the final on November 13, 2022.

