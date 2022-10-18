Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

MS Dhoni’s one advice that Hardik Pandya can’t forget: ‘Look at the scoreboard…’

Hardik Pandya opened up about his life as a cricketer in the teaser that comes ahead of India's opening match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

MS Dhoni’s one advice that Hardik Pandya can’t forget: ‘Look at the scoreboard…’
File Photo

Team India’s star all-rounder at the T20 World Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya is known to be close to former India skipper MS Dhoni. In a recent interview clip, Pandya revealed that Dhoni had given him a lot of advice but a special one that he once gave got stuck in the young explosive finisher’s mind. ‘Look at the scoreboard and play,” Dhoni told Pandya, ‘But not at the part with your but at the one with your team’s score”. 

In a sneak peek posted by T20 World Cup broadcaster Star Sports, Pandya was heard opening up about his life and how cricket was the only “choice” for him. Pandya then talks about MS Dhoni and how his former skipper has helped the all-rounder become the cricketer he is today.

 

Cricket was the only choice I had, and it was the only goal in my life… and it still is now,” Pandya says in the same video, adding, “Cricket was the only medium I thought of in life, to achieve something.”

Dhoni has retired from the international game and will now be seen in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023. Meanwhile, Pandya has emerged as one of the most crucial links for India's success in the shortest format. The all-rounder has become a force t reckoned with in T20s and is now feared for his explosive finishing abilities. Pandya will undoubtedly play a crucial role if India goes on to lift the cup. 

India play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan this Sunday on October 23, 2022. The T20 World Cup will conclude with the final on November 13, 2022.

READ | T20 World Cup 2022: Interesting facts, records and trivia that cricket fans should know

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.