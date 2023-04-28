Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

MS Dhoni’s nod to BCCI pushed Ajinkya Rahane for India vs Australia WTC final squad: Reports

The right-handed batter also had a bad series in 2021 when team Indian toured England. Rahane played 4 Tests on the English surface where he scored only 109 runs at a poor average of 15.57. His last 15 Tests only have three half centuries where he scored a total of 547 runs at an average of 23.7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

MS Dhoni’s nod to BCCI pushed Ajinkya Rahane for India vs Australia WTC final squad: Reports
Source: Twitter

CSK skipper MS Dhoni was reportedly reached out by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before selecting his IPL teammate Ajinkya Rahane in the test team squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final,(As per Sportskeeda citing sources). The finale is scheduled to be played from June 7 to to June 11 2023. Rahane’s surprise inclusion in the ICC tournament raised a lot of questions as the Mumbai batter has not played test cricket since January 2022.

The 34 years old was dropped from the squad after his poor performance in the three match Test series on their tour of South Africa in December 2021- January 2022. Rahane was in a disastrous form against Proteas where he managed to score only 136 runs in three Tests at an average of 22.67. 

The right-handed batter also had a bad series in 2021 when team Indian toured England. Rahane played 4 Tests on the English surface where he scored only 109 runs at a poor average of 15.57. His last 15 Tests only have three half centuries where he scored a total of 547 runs at an average of 23.7.

However, the Mumbai-born was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for the ongoing edition of  IPL where he is in his prime T-20 form. Playing under the leadership of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, he has once again brought his best as the senior Indian batter has scored 209 runs in just 5 games at an booming strike rate of around 200. In 5 matches he has 2 half centuries, one against Mumbai Indians, and the other one is against Kolkata Knight Riders. 

After his surprise inclusion in the WTC squad, a lot of revelations were made that said, how can one be selected in the final of World Test Championship based on a T-20 performance.  Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar came out in support of BCCI’s decision and said  “Ajinkya Rahane finds himself in the WTC squad not because of his current IPL form”. With two of India’s middle order batters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant currently being injured, Rahane has a good chance of playing in the final.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan
After Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire at pool-side in monokini, see viral photos
Bullet Train: Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line in '24x7x365' mode, stunning pics released
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Inter Supply Exam 2023: BIEAP releases 1st, 2nd year exam date sheet at bieap.apcfss.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.