MS Dhoni's new rockstar avatar in latest CSK's ad shoot for IPL 2023 goes viral, Watch

The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner, set to commence on March 31st and played across 12 venues. As the countdown begins, all 10 participating teams have kicked off their preparations with the available domestic players. Among them, the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings have been hard at work at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the team's captain, MS Dhoni, has been spending long hours at the nets to fine-tune his batting.

In the last three seasons, Dhoni has struggled to make an impact with the bat. However, in what is expected to be his final IPL season, the legendary cricketer is determined to finish things off in style. Several videos of him playing big shots during the nets session have gone viral on social media platforms in the last couple of days, generating excitement among fans.

Adding to the buzz, a new clip has surfaced in which Dhoni can be seen donning a musician's hat and playing guitar. The video, shared via the franchise's official Twitter handle on Wednesday, captures a fun moment during an ad shoot where Dhoni is seen jamming with his CSK teammates Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The video was captioned "Groovy Wednesday!" and has since gone viral, showcasing the lighter side of the CSK captain.

The Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing run in the 2022 edition of the IPL, winning only four out of their 14 matches and finishing in ninth place in the league table. However, they are determined to make a comeback in the upcoming IPL 2023 season. To strengthen their squad, they have made a significant signing by bringing on board England's premier all-rounder and Test captain, Ben Stokes, for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. This move is sure to add depth and versatility to their team.

In addition to this, the Chennai Super Kings will also be welcoming back their star pacer, Deepak Chahar, who missed the entire 2022 season due to a back injury sustained during the West Indies series in February of that year. With Chahar's return, the team is set to have a formidable bowling attack that can challenge any opposition.

Overall, the Chennai Super Kings are gearing up for a strong performance in the upcoming IPL season, and their fans are eagerly anticipating their comeback. With the addition of Ben Stokes and the return of Deepak Chahar, the team is poised to make a mark and reclaim their position as one of the top teams in the league.

