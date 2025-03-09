Speculation about Dhoni's retirement from the IPL has been swirling for the past four years, and recent remarks from Sanju Samson have only intensified the discussion.

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 is just around the corner, with 10 franchises preparing to battle for the prestigious title in the league's 18th season. Among the teams competing for glory, the Chennai Super Kings are in the spotlight, aiming to outdo the Mumbai Indians and claim their 6th IPL championship. A key figure in this narrative is the legendary MS Dhoni, who, at 43 years old, will be participating in his 18th tournament. Speculation about Dhoni's retirement from the IPL has been swirling for the past four years, and recent remarks from Sanju Samson have only intensified the discussion.

In a leaked video from what seems to be an advertisement shoot, Sanju Samson is seen interacting with MS Dhoni, and his words suggest the possibility of Dhoni stepping away from the IPL after the 2025 season. The Rajasthan Royals captain's comment, "Aapke IPL se jaane se pehle" (Before you leave IPL), has ignited further speculation regarding Dhoni's future in the league.

As IPL 2025 draws near, conversations about Dhoni's retirement have once again taken the spotlight. A recent revelation about a Morse code message on Dhoni's T-shirt, which reads "One Last Time," has further fueled speculation among social media users.

With Dhoni's last appearance for India being in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and his official retirement announcement in 2020, it has been over five years since he retired from international cricket. Consequently, under a new BCCI rule that allows players who haven't represented India in five years to be considered uncapped, Dhoni was retained by CSK for a fee of Rs 4 crore.

