MS Dhoni’s house among several burgled in Noida, three men arrested

Three men have been arrested by Noida Police for burgling multiple houses in Noida — including that of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Sector 104, which he had given on rent — police said.

A report on the theft was filed on April 27, 2019. There are said to be four youth involved of which one is still absconding.

Nine batteries, three inverters, five laptops, and five LED TVs, among other items, were recovered from the accused — Rahul, Bablu and Ikhlaq.

Of the items, the accused stole an LED TV from the cricketer’s house, which he had given on rent to Vikram Singh. The robbery took place while renovation work was taking place at his house.

The accused also stole a Digital Video Recorder to allegedly destroy digital evidence of their crime, the police added.

According to the cops, the accused would roam in the sectors, and bell houses to check if they were locked or not. If people would not open for a while, they would break in and carry out the theft.

The police also claimed that the accused have been involved in the many thefts that took place last year.