MS Dhoni’s final game in Chennai? CSK CEO reveals huge IPL 2027 plan amid Stephen Fleming’s sacking rumours

CSK CEO sparked fresh debate over MS Dhoni’s IPL future by hinting at a possible return in 2027, even as rumours surrounding Stephen Fleming’s position at the franchise continue to grow. The comments have intensified speculation around major changes at Chennai Super Kings.

Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, added more fuel to the speculation around MS Dhoni’s future after his earlier bold statement about Dhoni being a “permanent fixture” with the franchise. Before CSK’s last home game at Chepauk on May 18, fans started buzzing about Dhoni possibly retiring, especially since he’d hinted at playing his final IPL match in Chennai. He didn’t, though. Instead, Dhoni sat out the whole season, and plenty of people thought we’d seen the last of him in yellow after CSK got knocked out. But Viswanathan just poured more hope into the CSK faithful with a fresh update.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Viswanathan said, “My understanding is that he will come back next season. We haven’t spoken to him yet, but we hope he’ll return. He also promised CSK fans he’d play his last IPL game in Chennai.” That’s enough to keep Chennai’s hopes alive for now.

This season had its own drama. CSK’s last home match, originally set against Gujarat Titans on May 21, got moved because of elections in Ahmedabad. The venue swap threw things out of gear—not just for the team, but for fans waiting for a Dhoni farewell—and CSK ended up playing in Chennai on April 26 instead.

Behind the scenes, the mid-season shuffle and Dhoni’s thumb injury disrupted CSK’s plans. Dhoni handed the reins to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and coach Stephen Fleming, not getting involved in team selection. Jamie Overton’s all-round performances, especially, convinced Dhoni to stay on the sidelines.

CSK’s season didn’t go well, and with a disappointing IPL 2026 run, questions popped up about Stephen Fleming’s future as head coach. The management hasn’t made a decision yet. “We haven’t decided on any cricketing matters. We’ll review things later,” was all the owner would say. Viswanathan also clarified there’s been no contact with Rahul Dravid, despite the rumors.

Inside the camp, there’s a sense that maybe Fleming should decide his own future. He’s won five IPL titles with CSK and reached the playoffs ten times, but the team hasn’t reached the knockout stage for three seasons running. Since 2022, CSK’s win/loss ratio is second-worst among five-time winners—only Mumbai Indians have done worse.

Fleming is busy, too—he earns close to a million dollars a season, and coaches the Texas Super Kings and Joburg Super Kings along with CSK. With the Major League Cricket season starting June 18, any big decisions will have to wait. But whatever happens, CSK will keep Dhoni in the loop, and honestly, whether he plays or not, Thala isn’t going anywhere. He’ll always be central to the CSK story.

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