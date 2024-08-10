Twitter
MS Dhoni's ex-business partner files complaint against CSK legend in BCCI, reply has to be given by this date

A formal complaint has been filed against Mahendra Singh Dhoni in BCCI's ethics committee.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

A formal complaint has been lodged against former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rajesh Kumar Maurya, a resident of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, has submitted a complaint to the BCCI Ethics Committee regarding Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This complaint has been filed under BCCI Rule 39.

The complaint pertains to a fraud case involving Rs 15 crores that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed against Mihir Diwakar in the Ranchi Civil Court. The BCCI Ethics Committee has requested a response from Mahendra Singh Dhoni by August 30 in relation to this matter. Additionally, Rajesh Kumar Maurya has been instructed to provide his response by September 16.

This is the whole matter

A case has been filed against Mihir Diwakar in the Ranchi Civil Court for alleged fraud involving former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The case pertains to fraud charges against former cricketer Mihir Diwakar, Soumya Das, and Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd, who were associated with Dhoni. The fraud amount is reported to be 15 crores, and the case was registered on behalf of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

An important development in this case occurred on March 20, 2024, when the Ranchi Civil Court found the case to be prima facie correct during a hearing. Subsequently, the court issued summons against Mihir Diwakar, Soumya Das, and Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd. Dhoni has taken legal action against his former business partner Mihir Diwakar by filing a criminal case in the Ranchi Civil Court.

Dhoni's lawyer also made compelling arguments in court

It has been alleged on behalf of Dhoni that Mihir Diwakar has breached the terms of their agreement. Even after the agreement was terminated in 2021, Dhoni's name continued to be used by Mihir Diwakar's company, Aarka Sports Management Limited. Dhoni's lawyer, Dayanand Singh, stated that the company had opened numerous academies both domestically and internationally, yet Dhoni did not receive the agreed upon profit sharing.

As a result of the violation of the agreement, Dhoni has incurred a loss of approximately Rs 15 crore. Dhoni's legal counsel has disputed the claims made by Mihir Diwakar on social media. It is worth noting that Mihir Diwakar has also filed a case against Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Kanpur Court on February 1. Dhoni is required to respond to the BCCI by August 30 regarding this matter.

