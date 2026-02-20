MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversary

In a recent Instagram post, the spinner for Chennai Super Kings shared insights into his difficult personal journey, disclosing that he endured 15 months of legal battles stemming from his divorce from Ishani Johar, whom he wed in 2022.

Chennai Super Kings spinner Rahul Chahar shared that he has faced one of the toughest periods of his life in a recent Instagram post. The cricketer revealed that he spent 15 months navigating through courtrooms to share his truth. He also disclosed the financial toll his divorce took on him. For those who may not know, Rahul Chahar and Ishani Johar tied the knot in Goa on March 9, 2022. In a world where many celebrities hide their struggles, Rahul chose to take a different route. He announced his separation from Ishani Johar on February 20, 2026, via a note on his Instagram account.

The 26-year-old cricket player began his post by mentioning that he got married at just 22, without a clear understanding of what he wanted from life. After spending 15 months in court, he learned lessons he never anticipated.

"I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth," he wrote on his Instagram post.

"The chapter is officially closed," Rahul stated. He further explained that the matter was settled through an expensive divorce. He emphasized that he closed this chapter with clarity, free from regret or anger. He noted that some relationships are meant to teach us and help us grow, rather than to endure forever.

"Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process, the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret, but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever they are meant to awaken us, teach us. and transform us. I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build," he added.

In the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings acquired Rahul Chahar for Rs. 5.2 crore, recognizing the need for a strong leg spinner to enhance their squad against rival teams' batting line-ups.

