FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump's big reaction to US Supreme Court ruling on his sweeping tariffs: 'Have backup plan'

New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Colombo?

Trump's global tariffs struck down as US Supreme Court rules 6-3; What does it mean for India?

Why did India choose Pax Silica over Board of Peace? Why did Pakistan join Trump-led forum, was kept away from body for silicon supply chain?

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's team hits back at Anoushka Sharma's viral claim refuting being Ravi Shankar’s last disciple: 'Truth speaks through art'

MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversary

Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Colombo?

New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's team hits back at Anoushka Sharma's viral claim refuting being Ravi Shankar’s last disciple: 'Truth speaks through art'

Rishab's team hits back at Anoushka's claim being him Ravi's 'last disciple'

MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversary

MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

HomeCricket

CRICKET

MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversary

In a recent Instagram post, the spinner for Chennai Super Kings shared insights into his difficult personal journey, disclosing that he endured 15 months of legal battles stemming from his divorce from Ishani Johar, whom he wed in 2022.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 08:33 PM IST

MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversary
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chennai Super Kings spinner Rahul Chahar shared that he has faced one of the toughest periods of his life in a recent Instagram post. The cricketer revealed that he spent 15 months navigating through courtrooms to share his truth. He also disclosed the financial toll his divorce took on him. For those who may not know, Rahul Chahar and Ishani Johar tied the knot in Goa on March 9, 2022. In a world where many celebrities hide their struggles, Rahul chose to take a different route. He announced his separation from Ishani Johar on February 20, 2026, via a note on his Instagram account.

The 26-year-old cricket player began his post by mentioning that he got married at just 22, without a clear understanding of what he wanted from life. After spending 15 months in court, he learned lessons he never anticipated.

"I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth," he wrote on his Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

"The chapter is officially closed," Rahul stated. He further explained that the matter was settled through an expensive divorce. He emphasized that he closed this chapter with clarity, free from regret or anger. He noted that some relationships are meant to teach us and help us grow, rather than to endure forever.

"Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process, the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret, but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever they are meant to awaken us, teach us. and transform us. I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build," he added.

In the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings acquired Rahul Chahar for Rs. 5.2 crore, recognizing the need for a strong leg spinner to enhance their squad against rival teams' batting line-ups.

Also read| 'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump's big reaction to US Supreme Court ruling on his sweeping tariffs: 'Have backup plan'
Trump's big reaction to US Supreme Court ruling on his sweeping tariffs
New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Colombo?
New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8
Trump's global tariffs struck down as US Supreme Court rules 6-3; What does it mean for India?
Trump's global tariffs struck down as US Supreme Court rules 6-3
Why did India choose Pax Silica over Board of Peace? Why did Pakistan join Trump-led forum, was kept away from body for silicon supply chain?
Why did India choose Pax Silica over Board of Peace? Why was Pakistan kept out?
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's team hits back at Anoushka Sharma's viral claim refuting being Ravi Shankar’s last disciple: 'Truth speaks through art'
Rishab's team hits back at Anoushka's claim being him Ravi's 'last disciple'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement