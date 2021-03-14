MS Dhoni gone bald? New photo of CSK skipper leaves fans confused ahead of IPL 2021

'Dalai Thala', 'Monk', 'Saint'...these are all the words fans used after seeing Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's new look ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former Indian captain has always experimented with his looks and has been seen in different hairstyles almost every other year. However, the 'Captain Cool', who is gearing up for the cash-rich tournament, managed to stun the cricket fans with his brand new look.

The official broadcaster of IPL, Star sports, shared a picture of Dhoni on their official Twitter handle where MSD can be seen wearing the dress of a saint and sporting a completely bald look. In addition, the batsman is also seen sitting in a forest-like place that screams peace and harmony.

"Our faces since we saw #MSDhoni’s new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think is it about?" Star Sports tweeted.

The picture soon went viral on social media garnering thousands of likes and comments from cricket enthusiasts.

Meanwhile YouTube Thumnails : Dhoni ban gaye Sanyaasi ! Chale Himalaya ki or! — Raj Aryan Singh | (@RajAryanTrue) March 13, 2021

As for Mahi, he will return back to competitive cricket with the 2021 edition of the T20 extravaganza which is scheduled from April 9 to May 30 across six cities. Mumbai Indians (MI) will be locking horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural game.