Cricket

MS Dhoni reunites with 2007 T20 World Cup final hero Joginder Sharma after 'almost 12 years', pics go viral

Joginder Sharma's final over and MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance were instrumental in India's victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

MS Dhoni reunites with 2007 T20 World Cup final hero Joginder Sharma after 'almost 12 years', pics go viral
Courtesy: X @CricCrazyJohns
Former India captain MS Dhoni recently reunited with Joginder Sharma, the final over hero of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Joginder Sharma took to his Instagram to share glimpses of their meet-up, expressing his joy at finally meeting Dhoni after 12 long years.

Joginder chose to accompany his post with an old Hindi song titled "Ae Yaar Sunn Yaari Teri." The caption read, " It was nice to meet Dhoni after a very long time. The fun of meeting you after almost 12 years was different today."

Joginder Sharma's final over and MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance were instrumental in India's victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup. The intense final match between India and Pakistan in Johannesburg showcased Dhoni's strategic acumen. With the stakes high and the atmosphere charged, Dhoni made a daring decision that would go down in cricket history.

As the match neared its conclusion, Pakistan required 12 runs off the last over to secure a win, with their seasoned batsman Misbah-ul-Haq at the crease. Rather than choosing a more experienced bowler, Dhoni entrusted the crucial over to Joginder Sharma, a relatively inexperienced player. While this decision raised eyebrows, Dhoni's unwavering faith in his strategy was evident.

Joginder began the over with a wide, heightening the tension. The following ball was a dot, followed by a six from Misbah, bringing Pakistan within reach of victory with only six runs needed from four balls. Despite the mounting pressure, Dhoni remained composed, urging Joginder to stay focused and execute the plan.

On the fourth delivery, Misbah attempted a risky shot - a scoop over fine leg. The ball hung in the air, seemingly for an eternity. Sreesanth, positioned at short fine leg, maintained his composure and secured the catch. Misbah was dismissed, and India clinched the inaugural T20 World Cup by five runs.

Dhoni's decision to entrust Joginder Sharma with the final over proved to be a stroke of genius, showcasing his profound understanding of the game and his players. His ability to remain calm under pressure and make bold decisions has defined his leadership. This victory not only signaled India's rise as a dominant force in T20 cricket but also cemented Dhoni's reputation as one of the most astute captains in the sport.

