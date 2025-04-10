MS Dhoni will take over as captain of CSK for the rest of IPL 2025 due to Ruturaj Gaikwad's elbow fracture, forcing him out of the tournament.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is often hailed as one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League. He has led the Chennai Super Kings to victory an incredible five times and has also seen his team finish as runners-up on five occasions—an achievement that no other captain in the league can match. This remarkable track record has firmly established Dhoni as a true icon of cricket.

Even during his time with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Dhoni showcased his leadership by guiding the team to the finals. His championship wins with CSK came in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, while also coming close in seasons 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. Known for his calm and collected approach, Dhoni has also steered the Indian cricket team to glory in two World Cups—the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup on home turf. Besides his roles with CSK and the national team, he also captained the Rising Pune Supergiants.

Over his IPL career, Dhoni has racked up more than 5,000 runs, hit over 200 sixes, and holds the record for the most matches played and dismissals made in this lucrative league.

After stepping down from the captaincy at the start of the 2022 season, Dhoni was called back to lead the team again when then-captain Ravindra Jadeja left mid-season. His return helped CSK clinch their fifth IPL title in 2023, and he officially handed over the captaincy in 2024. Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as the new captain, but due to an injury to Gaikwad, Dhoni found himself back in the leadership role in 2025.

MS Dhoni's captaincy record in IPL matches

Total matches as captain: 226

Matches won: 133

Matches lost: 91

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 2

Winning percentage of 58.84

MS Dhoni's captaincy record for CSK

Total Matches: 212

Matches Won: 128

Matches Lost: 82

Matches Tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 2

Winning Percentage: 60.37

MS Dhoni's captaincy stats in IPL

Runs Scored: 4660

Highest Score: 84 not out off 48 balls against RCB in 2019

Centuries: 0

Half-Centuries: 22

Sixes: 218

Fours: 320

Strike Rate: 137.46

As a wicketkeeper

Dismissals: 163

Catches Taken: 124

Stumpings: 39

