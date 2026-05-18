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MS Dhoni retirement: 5 signs CSK legend could retire after SRH clash

Retirement chatter surrounding MS Dhoni is again making headlines on social media ahead of the CSK clash with SRH at Chepauk. While there is no official word from either CSK or the legend himself, there are still five signs that indicate that Thala might call it quits tonight.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 18, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

MS Dhoni retirement: 5 signs CSK legend could retire after SRH clash
Dhoni has been associated with CSK since the inaugural season of IPL. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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MS Dhoni, the name is enough to explain the craze for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, Dhoni has become synonymous with the Chennai-based franchise, despite being originally from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Meanwhile, retirement chatter around the legendary wicketkeeper batter has once again taken over social media ahead of CSK's clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, May 18. While there is still no official confirmation from either the franchise or the player himself, several signs have made fans believe that tonight is the night that could mark the end of an unforgettable era.

 

Age catching up with MSD

 

One of the biggest reasons behind the retirement talks is Dhoni's age. The former CSK skipper is now 44 and has already been playing franchise cricket for nearly two decades. Even though his cricketing skills remain unmatched, handling the physical demands year-round is becoming increasingly challenging.

 

Injury concerns

 

Dhoni's fitness has also become a major factor in such chatter, as he has regularly struggled with muscle discomfort during matches. He has not even played a single game in this edition due to a recurring calf strain, which he initially suffered before the tournament commenced.

 

Inclusion of Sanju Samson in the team

 

Ahead of the IPL 2026, CSK traded in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson, sparking rumours that the franchise might already be planning for Dhoni's replacement in the squad as a long-term wicketkeeper batter option.

 

Although Sanju Samson has not been given the captaincy like Dhoni had for many of the initial IPL seasons.

 

Old Chepauk Farewell statement

 

One of Dhoni's old remarks about his last IPL match surfaces each time when the talks about his retirement begin. The CSK star once hinted that whenever he retires from the IPL, he would prefer his final match to be played in Chepauk.

 

As per the schedule, the last match in Chennai in the ongoing tournament is tonight against SRH.

 

No longer leading the side

 

It has been three IPL seasons since Dhoni officially stepped down from the primary captaincy role, handing the position to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, he had led CSK in several games in Gaikwad's absence due to an elbow injury.

 

It will be interesting to see what unfolds tonight during the CSK vs SRH match. The first thing that CSK fans might be wondering is whether Dhoni will be playing the crucial match or not.

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