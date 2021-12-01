WATCH: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and others sign contracts after IPL 2022 Retention announcement

The retention is finally done and dusted and a large chunk of players have been released for the new edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on a grander scale.

While fans have a mixture of emotions related to retention, the players who have been held back have signed their contracts with their respective franchises.

Ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament, the marquee players in MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and others signed their contracts.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team shared a video on social media in which Dhoni, Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad along with English all-rounder Moeen Ali, spoke on being retained by the side. CSK even shared a video of Dhoni signing the contract papers.

Not just CSK, even Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma shared a video on his Instagram handle of signing the contract and captioned it, "Signed and sealed!".

The Mumbai franchise decided to retain Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Kumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard for the upcoming season of the IPL.

As for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they decided to retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the mega-auction, while Delhi Capitals (DC) retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje.

Weeks of discussion and a few sleepless nights later, the DC management finally arrived at the four names that will stay with the DC family.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) announced they had retained their captain Sanju Samson, along with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) held back Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy along with young Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine.

Talking about SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), they surprised all by retaining Kane Williamson along with uncapped players Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained just two players for the IPL 2022 in opener Mayank Agarwal and left-arm-pacer Arshdeep Singh.