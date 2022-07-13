Search icon
MS Dhoni poses with Saif Ali Khan as pair attended IND vs ENG 1st ODI, see viral pic

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was spotted in the stands in Oval, as he posed alongside Saif Ali Khan and West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge.

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is currently in the United Kingdom and the legendary player has made sure to attend the previous two matches of Men in Blue. During the first ODI between India and England on Tuesday at Oval, Dhoni was spotted in the stands, and some very special guests also joined him.

 Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, along with his wife Kareena, and son Taimur also came to London to watch the Men in Blue in action. Even though cricket runs in their family, Saif himself decided to pursue a career in acting, but he ensures to follow the sport passionately. 

While the pair of Saif Ali Khan and MS Dhoni posed for pictures at the Oval during the first ODI between India and England, they were also joined by West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge. 

Pictures of the trio have since taken the internet by storm, while Kareena also shared snaps of her hubby and her son Taimur enjoying the game, on her Instagram stories. 

Earlier, Dhoni had met Indian players after the 2nd T20I as well, on Saturday, as BCCI shared pictures of the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman who was seen giving his words of wisdom to Indian players. 

Furthermore, the 41-year-old has travelled to Nottingham with his friends to watch the final game of the T20I series between India and England. 

He once again followed the Blues to London, where Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday recently, in the presence of his wife Sakshi Singh, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj and many of his close friends. 

