MS Dhoni poses with Saif Ali Khan as pair attended IND vs ENG 1st ODI, see viral pic

MS Dhoni spotted posing with Saif Ali Khan as pair enjoy IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is currently in the United Kingdom and the legendary player has made sure to attend the previous two matches of Men in Blue. During the first ODI between India and England on Tuesday at Oval, Dhoni was spotted in the stands, and some very special guests also joined him.

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, along with his wife Kareena, and son Taimur also came to London to watch the Men in Blue in action. Even though cricket runs in their family, Saif himself decided to pursue a career in acting, but he ensures to follow the sport passionately.

READ| 'Is that MS Dhoni?': Man found wearing Rishabh Pant mask ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd T20 goes viral

While the pair of Saif Ali Khan and MS Dhoni posed for pictures at the Oval during the first ODI between India and England, they were also joined by West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge.

Pictures of the trio have since taken the internet by storm, while Kareena also shared snaps of her hubby and her son Taimur enjoying the game, on her Instagram stories.

Latest click of MS Dhoni with Former West Indies cricketer Gordon Greenidge and Saif Ali khan.#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/xqKGld522u July 12, 2022

Earlier, Dhoni had met Indian players after the 2nd T20I as well, on Saturday, as BCCI shared pictures of the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman who was seen giving his words of wisdom to Indian players.

READ| India overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings, move to THIS spot after win over England

Furthermore, the 41-year-old has travelled to Nottingham with his friends to watch the final game of the T20I series between India and England.

He once again followed the Blues to London, where Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday recently, in the presence of his wife Sakshi Singh, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj and many of his close friends.