MS Dhoni plays THIS sport 15 times more than cricket, reveals Harbhajan Singh

MS Dhoni, who led India for many years, is well renowned for his love for bikes. But do you know, there's another that Dhoni loves apart from cricket? That sport is just one sport, it's many, actually, Dhoni is a big fan of Esports, revealed former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh.

In fact, Harbhajan claimed that Dhoni spends 15 times more time playing Esports than he does playing cricket, that's how much he's fond of virtual gaming.

Harbhajan attended the award ceremony of World Esports Cup, wherein, during his interaction with India Today, 'Bhajji' revealed how fond Dhoni is for games like PUBG and FIFA, while also adding that he himself also enjoys E-gaming a lot.

"Yes, every cricketer in the Indian team plays Esports. I have also played. Our former captain, MS Dhoni, he plays Esports 15 times more than the cricket he plays. After matches, if you see him in the hotel room, he spends his time playing Esports. Sometimes, FIFA, sometimes PUBG, sometimes other games," said the former spin legend.

He continued, "Esports is a big, big thing. We cricketers also used to form teams and play these first-person shooter games online."

In recent times, the Esports industry has seen a big boom. People are nowadays, taking it up as a career as well, something which Harbhajan also highlighted, while that he expects even more growth in the industry going forward.

"For us it's a new thing...we used to play for the sake of entertainment. But people are making a career out of it now. There are analysts for them, there are discussions around it and even coaching is provided to make them understand the nuances of the game. Not only the players but many people are now associating with it in order to be something. Numbers are going to be massive. This is just the start of Esports. It will grow in unimaginable ways," stated the veteran.

For the unversed, Harbhajan announced his retirement from all formats of cricket recently and is expected to take up a coaching role with one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of the upcoming campaign.