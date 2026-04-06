MS Dhoni plans Chepauk return to revive CSK’s campaign, major obstacle still in way: Report

Struggling Chennai Super Kings could receive a massive boost as MS Dhoni reportedly eyes a return at Chepauk. The CSK legend is keen to help revive the team’s IPL 2026 campaign, but a major hurdle still remains before the former captain can make his much-anticipated comeback.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are poised for a significant boost as MS Dhoni may soon rejoin the team after being sidelined for the first three matches of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to an injury. The side, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, is in dire need of motivation following a disastrous start to their season, suffering three consecutive losses. Beyond the outcomes, the five-time champions have delivered a dismal performance, with each match appearing to be overwhelmingly one-sided.

CSK faced a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati, losing by eight wickets as the 2008 champions successfully chased the target with 47 balls remaining. Subsequently, their initial home match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) did not unfold as expected, even after they set a substantial score of 210, as the Shreyas Iyer-led team chased it down with eight balls to spare. Later, they ventured to Bengaluru, where the defending champions defeated them by 43 runs in the Southern Derby.

According to a report from the Indian Express, Dhoni might play in CSK's upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (April 11). However, his participation in this crucial game at Chepauk still faces a significant obstacle. The report indicates that the 44-year-old must undergo a fitness test, which is expected to occur in the next few days. He will only be able to compete against DC if he successfully passes this test.

For those who may not know, the Super Kings announced on March 28 that Dhoni would be absent for the first two weeks of the tournament due to a 'calf strain.'

The season opener against the Royals marked the first match that Dhoni missed for the Men in Yellow since 2019. In fact, it was only the sixth time in their history that the five-time champions took the field without him.

CSK is also set to receive another significant boost with key batter Dewald Brevis returning to the lineup against DC after missing the first three matches due to a side strain.

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