MS Dhoni picks his current favourite cricketer; it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Ravindra Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is known for his preference to stay out of the spotlight both before and after the Indian Premier League (IPL). While he typically only attends a select few promotional events, his recent public appearance on Thursday, August 1st, at a promotional event caught many by surprise. During this event, Dhoni not only shared insights on various aspects but also revealed his favorite bowler.

Dhoni revealed that his current favorite player is India's champion, Jasprit Bumrah. However, when it comes to picking a favorite batter, Dhoni refrained from selecting any single player, stating that it is a difficult decision to make.

"It’s easy to pick my favourite bowler because Bumrah is there. It’s difficult to pick a batsman because we have many good batsmen. But that doesn’t mean bowlers aren’t good.

"It’s difficult to pick one among batters as whomever I see batting, he looks the best. But when I see someone else he also looks great. But as long as Team India is winning, I don’t want to pick a batter (as my favourite). I hope they will keep scoring runs for the team," Dhoni said.

For those unfamiliar, Jasprit Bumrah made his international debut under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and has shown significant improvement ever since. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup in June 2024, where India emerged victorious by defeating South Africa in the final match. Bumrah showcased his exceptional skills by taking 15 wickets in eight matches, with an impressive economy rate of just 4.

