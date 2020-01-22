MS Dhoni pays visit to Ranchi's Deori Temple ahead of IPL 2020

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni's exclusion from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contract list has sturred up the rumor mills once again.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

The 38-year-old was recently photographed at Ranchi’s Deori temple. This is not the first time Dhoni had visited this iconic temple, with his last visit being just a year ago ahead of India's ODI series in Australia.

MS was one of the stand-out performers for the Men In Blue during that three-match series and ended up bagging the Man-of-the-Series award for himself.

Dhoni is currently spending his time getting back into shape ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In attempts to regain his full fitness back, Dhoni is training with the Jharkhand state team and is not part of the Indian squad which is set to take on New Zealand next up.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ravi Shastri in the past have claimed that the decision to retire from the game is totally up to MSD and there is still a leeway for the veteran cricketer to earn a spot in the national side for the upcoming 2020 T20 World Cup if his performances with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are up to per.